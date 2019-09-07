Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



LANE, Nita Alice:(Formerly of Woodville, Palmerston North). On September 2, 2019, at Edith Cavell Lifecare, Christchurch, aged 98 years. Beloved second daughter of the late Percy and Alice Anslow (Woodville), beloved sister of the late Noeline Zelia Anslow (Wellington), wife of the late Doug Lane (Palmerston North), and wife of her beloved late Noel Chapman (Woodville), dearly loved mother of Roger Chapman and his wife Ute Schreiner (Germany), and Doug and Anne Chapman (Christchurch), and loved grandmother of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday, September 19, to celebrate Nita's life and happy times, this will take place at Edith Cavell Lifecare, Sumner, Christchurch, where Nita enjoyed 12 good years. Special thanks to Dr Rob Seddon-Smith and Edith Cavell caring staff. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to the Neurological Foundation ( www.neurological.org.nz ) ref: In memory of Nita Lane, or may be left at the memorial service. Messages to D Chapman, c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019

