FREEMAN,
Nita Esme (nee Jorgenson):
Formerly of Dargaville and Otaki. Passed away on Thursday 4 June 2020 at home in Otaki, after a short illness. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James Freeman. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Vicki (Auckland), Kim (Otaki), and Gregory (USA). Much loved Nans to Jimmy, Teresa, Olivia (deceased), Trent, Grace, Daniel, Zane, Kaitlyn, and Great- Gran Nans to Kayley and Caleb. Youngest daughter of the late Peter and Barbara Jorgenson. Youngest sister of Laurie and Eileen. The service will be live-streamed. Please contact family for details A service to celebrate Nita's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 9 June 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to Peter Freeman 021 08625038.
