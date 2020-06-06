Nita FREEMAN

Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
Death Notice

FREEMAN,
Nita Esme (nee Jorgenson):
Formerly of Dargaville and Otaki. Passed away on Thursday 4 June 2020 at home in Otaki, after a short illness. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James Freeman. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Vicki (Auckland), Kim (Otaki), and Gregory (USA). Much loved Nans to Jimmy, Teresa, Olivia (deceased), Trent, Grace, Daniel, Zane, Kaitlyn, and Great- Gran Nans to Kayley and Caleb. Youngest daughter of the late Peter and Barbara Jorgenson. Youngest sister of Laurie and Eileen. The service will be live-streamed. Please contact family for details A service to celebrate Nita's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 9 June 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to Peter Freeman 021 08625038.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020
