DANIELA, Niomakuru O
Ngamateroa (Nio Mata):
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 22 October 2020; in his 76th year. Loved husband of Margaret; father and father-in-law of Paul, Mark and Sandra; Te Aroa and Katrina; Evangelene and Deon; Mataio and Jaime; Teina and Jayden; Papa of Sharlene and Jay; Sasha and Rafael, Ngakaara, Tinokura, Ischia, Emelia, James, and Arthur; Papa Papa of Emmanual. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Atiu Hospital (Equipment for the elderly on Atiu) may be left at the service or give-a-little page (being set up). Funeral details to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020