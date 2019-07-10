Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina BYRNE. View Sign Death Notice



Nina Louise (nee Blick):

01.04.1930 - 07.07.2019 Passed away on 7th July 2019, at Millvale House after a long illness, aged 89 years. Wife of the late Jack; beloved mother of Jane, Tim and Honor. Loved by Bill Keddy, Melissa Brewerton and Helen Morgan. Much loved daughter of the late Alice & John, and sister of the late Leslie Blick. Adored grandmother of Louise Keddy, Peggy-Jane Keddy, Tobey Keddy, Rose Brewerton-Byrne and Mae Brewerton-Byrne. Special thanks to the staff of Millvale House Miramar for nursing Nina with love, compassion, respect and dignity. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA or the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Byrne family' may be left in Nina's tribute book at







BYRNE,Nina Louise (nee Blick):01.04.1930 - 07.07.2019 Passed away on 7th July 2019, at Millvale House after a long illness, aged 89 years. Wife of the late Jack; beloved mother of Jane, Tim and Honor. Loved by Bill Keddy, Melissa Brewerton and Helen Morgan. Much loved daughter of the late Alice & John, and sister of the late Leslie Blick. Adored grandmother of Louise Keddy, Peggy-Jane Keddy, Tobey Keddy, Rose Brewerton-Byrne and Mae Brewerton-Byrne. Special thanks to the staff of Millvale House Miramar for nursing Nina with love, compassion, respect and dignity. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA or the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Byrne family' may be left in Nina's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Nina will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Friday 12th July 2019, at 3.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers