THOMPSON, Nigel Alan:
On July 8, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, in his 79th year. Cherished husband of Carol, for 56 years. Very much loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Helen, Stephen and Donna, and Graham. Loved grandad of Zach and Cheyanne, and great-grandad of Ivy Rose. Loved brother of Derek, Adele and Lynn. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Nigel's life will be held in the Church of the Epiphany, High Street, Masterton, on Tuesday, July 16, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019