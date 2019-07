THOMPSON, Nigel Alan:On July 8, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, in his 79th year. Cherished husband of Carol, for 56 years. Very much loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Helen, Stephen and Donna, and Graham. Loved grandad of Zach and Cheyanne, and great-grandad of Ivy Rose. Loved brother of Derek, Adele and Lynn. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Nigel's life will be held in the Church of the Epiphany, High Street, Masterton, on Tuesday, July 16, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.Wairarapa Funeral ServicesFDANZ, Masterton