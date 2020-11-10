MUNFORD, Nigel Edward:
Of Palmerston North. On the morning of Friday 6th November 2020, (peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 60 years.
Gardener, Artist, resident of Weston Villa.
Loved son of the late Ron and Sue Munford, stepson to Don Newman, brother to Blair and Dougal. Cherished brother-in-law to Bronwyn and Anne, uncle to Andrew, Rebecca, Peter, Hugh and Aiden. Godson to John Gordon and Susan Harding. His good humour and wry puns will be sorely missed, while his many drawings and fond memories will remain with us. All messages to the Munford family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Nigel will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 16th November 2020 at 1.00pm. If you are unable to attend the service, you can email [email protected] for a live stream link.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020