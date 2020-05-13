Nigel MCGIMPSEY

Guest Book
  • "Dear McGimpsey family, It was with great sadness that I..."
    - Neil Wright
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - murray mcgimpsey [cousin]
  • "Dear Christine, Nathan, Alana, Caleb, Gabby I am so sorry..."
Service Information
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

McGIMPSEY, Nigel:
Much loved husband to Christine. Father to Nathan, Alana, Caleb, and Gabby. Grandad of 10. Brother of Joyce, Robina, Sue, and Assoc. Pastor of CRC Wellington went to his eternal home on 8 May 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations and messages can be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, to contribute to Nigel's work in the Solomon Islands. Messages can also be left in Nigel's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 circumstances.

Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2020
