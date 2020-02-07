LUCAS, Nigel David:
On February 6, 2020 at Ashburton. Taken too soon by pancreatic cancer, aged 60 years. Loved by his wife Tina, and his family Kirsten and Joel Townshend, Toby, Tiffany, and Siobhan van Dyk, and special Grandad to Zion, and Malachi, Madie, Lola, Amalie, and Finn. Messages to the Lucas family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Gut Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Nigel's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Monday, February 10, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020