HOLLAND, Nigel Lawrence:
After long and difficult illnesses over many decades, always courageously borne, Nigel passed away peacefully in his sleep at Wellington Public Hospital, with his family keeping vigil by his side and across the radio waves. Engineer, Mathematician, French Linguist, Amateur Radio Ham, Deer Stalker and Tramper. Dearly beloved oldest son of Alan and Judith Holland, née Grocott, (deceased); much cherished and honoured older brother of Brigette, Lynn and Robin and the late Derek; brother-in-law to Xu Tao, Sigrun, and Danabalan, and brave uncle of April, Moritz, Johannes, Augusta, Benedict, Katharina, Maximillian and Jacob.
Forever in our hearts.
A farewell to Nigel will take place in Wellington at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, corner of Aro St, at 12.30pm Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, (some parking available), followed by a farewell at Kumeu Anglican Cemetery in Auckland, on Saturday, 6 June, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
