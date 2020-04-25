HOFFMAN, Nigel John:
Passed away peacefully at Enliven Home, Woburn, Lower Hutt on April 18, 2020, with his children close by, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Jeanette (dec), father to his 11 children and their partners, 40 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren.
"Go to God with Mum now Dad, may you both rest in love and peace eternally."
Messages to the 'Hoffman Family' may be left in Nigel's tribute book online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private service to celebrate the life of Nigel will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020