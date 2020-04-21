Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Enliven Home, Woburn, Lower Hutt, on April 18, 2020, with his children close by, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Jeanette Hoffman (dec). Respected, admired and treasured father of his 11 children and their partners; Anthony (Tony) & Melania, Michele, Gerard & Susan, Christine & Mike, Genny & Dave, Jo & John, Simon (Sig) & Linda, John & Helen, Damian & Shana, Tim & Fiona, and Rebecca & Dave. Beloved Granddad to his grandchildren David, Katrina, Lote, Mike, Cheri, Josh, Rebecca, Phillip, Pamela, Theresa, Rosie, Jacqui, Julia, Tilly, Malcom, Jayden, Daniel, Ange, Leigh, Jason, Christian, Patch, Gabby, Maddy, Nic, Liam, Katie, Anna, Megan, Charlotte, Lucy, Sam, Jacob, Hanna, Piper, James (dec), Tom, Olivia and Emma along with their partners and Dad's 46 great-grandchildren. Cherished son of the late John and Ina Hoffman, brother to the late Claire and Julian, brother-in-law and uncle to many. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Woburn Rest Home for their wonderful care of Dad over the last 3 & a half years, particularly the days before his passing.



"Go to God with Mum now Dad, may you both rest in love and peace eternally."

Messages to the 'Hoffman Family' may be left in Nigel's tribute book at







Messages to the 'Hoffman Family' may be left in Nigel's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Nigel will be held in the coming weeks, please view Nigel's tribute page as these details will be made available here in due course. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 21, 2020

