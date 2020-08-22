FREDERIKSON, Nigel:
On Monday 17 August 2020, as the result of an accident. Much loved husband of Beverley, father of Nicola and Daniel, and father-in-law of Mark. Proud Grandad of Alex, Adam, Stanley and Luke. In lieu of flowers donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at www.lifeflight.org.nz. A celebration of Nigel's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Johnsonville Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, on Friday, 28 August, at 1.00pm. Messages for the Frederikson Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020