ENSOR, Nigel Hugh:
On 8 May 2020 at Hawkes Bay Hospital. Loving husband of Liz. Much loved brother of Robyn & Kit Grigg (Akaroa), Christine & John Foster (Rangiora), Hamish (dec) & Belinda Ensor (Christchurch), Amanda & Jeremy Nurse (Christchurch), Alastair & Prue Ensor (Geraldine). Respected brother-in-law of Prue Fincham & Peter Miller (Christchurch), Jane & Hugh Northcote (Waiau), Ruth & Paul Taggart (Ohoka), David Fincham & Sandy Zeisberg (Hawarden), and special uncle & friend to his nieces and nephews. Kim, Liz's cousin, & Tony Reid were his North Island family. Nigel has been cremated. His wish is to return to Glenariffe, Rakaia Gorge, Canterbury. It is a place he loved & wanted to share with others. A celebration is planned for the summer. Please communicate with Alastair for details – 027 436 4422. Messages to P.O. Box 111-53, Hastings 4156.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020