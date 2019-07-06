BROWN, Nicole Catherine:
20 May 1973 - 4 July 2019
Nicole's spirit flew from this life on a wild and stormy Thursday morning while she was held by loved ones. Fiercely proud mother of Oscar. Partner of Dennis. Loved daughter of Bronna and Mike, sister of Katrina, Lucianne, Joshua and aunty of Taina, Cynna, Iza, William, Esme, Jordan, Sam and Tom. In keeping with Nicole's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Nicole will be held on Monday 8th July 2019 at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, at 2.00pm.
