OOSTERBAAN,
Nicolaas (Nic):
Born 19 September 1930 (den Haag, The Netherlands). Passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Friday 3rd January 2020 at Rita Angus Retirement Village, Wellington, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Atie for 66 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ingrid (deceased) & Stan, Nick & Claire, Ed & Karin, Gary & Brenda and Diane & Jurgen. Loved Opa of Barry, Shane, Daniel, Tali, Nikki, Jason, Jennifer, Kim, Edward, Carena, Anton, Benson, Mitchel and Maxime. Loved Opapa of Coby, Lola, Harley, Cole (deceased),Savannah-Rae, Darcy, Lachlan, Flynn, Jackie, Avery, Otis and Judah. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their loving care and support of Nic and Atie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Oosterbaan family may be left in Nic's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Nic will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Wednesday 8th January at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery.

