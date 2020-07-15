MEIN,
Nicola Margaret (Nicky):
On 12th July 2020, at home surrounded by her family, aged 62 years. Loved wife of Peter, loving mother of Brianna and James. Daughter of the late Mac and Margaret Mein. Dearly loved sister of Roger, Greg, Pip and Mac. Aunty of Jenna and Jonty, Shane, Brendan, Jamie and Tim, Hannah, Holly and Tom. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of Nicky. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be donated online at https://marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/ Messages to 'the Mein family' may be left in Nicky's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service for Nicky will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 17th July, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 15 to July 16, 2020