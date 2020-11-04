Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Formerly of Woburn, Lower Hutt, and Hollywood, Los Angeles on 26th October 2020, passed peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 52 years. Nicola, our brave wahine with a warrior heart, now shines amongst the stars. Her passion for fashion and creative talent led her to a successful career in TV & film spanning decades. Costume stylist to the stars in LA and Aotearoa, she was known for her kindness, generosity and playful spirit. Admired and loved by family & friends, Nicola reciprocated with an abiding love that now comforts and strengthens us. Beloved daughter of Pat (deceased) & Marie, sister/sister-in-law of Brendan & Joanne, Chris & Stefania, Paul, John and Lulu, and Amanda. Loved by all her nieces and nephews Olivia, Lucy, Matteo, Daniel, Sam, Jo and Alex. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Te Omanga Hospice or the SPCA. Special thanks to Bev, Ruth and the army of helpers; the staff of Ward 5 Hutt Hospital and the Te Omanga Hospice. A celebration of Nicola's life will be held at The Boatshed, Wellington Waterfront, on November 22nd, at 12.00pm; please RSVP for the event via







