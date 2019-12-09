WALLACE,
Nicholas Alexander (Nick):
On December 7, 2019, our loved husband, father and best friend quietly slipped away at Wellington Hospital, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend/soulmate of Elaine for 40 wonderful years. Much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Tracy Wallace and Otto Rasch, David and Jen Wallace. Adored poppa of Mia and Tomasi, Tristan and Nicholas. Dearly loved son of David (dec) and Lois and son-in-law of Bill (dec) and Barbara Chapman. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Scott and Sue, Ali, David and Viv. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Wellington Hospital for their loving and gracious care shown to Nick and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate Nick's 'well lived life' will be held in the Lower Hutt Events Centre, Laings Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Wallace family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019