RIZVI, Nicholas John:
Of the Kapiti Coast, formerly of Porirua. Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 13 July 2019. Aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of Margaret & Rais (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Daniel & Renee, and Grandad of Mila, Jude, and Roman. Loved brother of Tracey, Frances, Sophie, Lee, Rais, Aaron and their families. Sincere thanks to the team at ICU, Wellington Hospital, and the Wellington Free Ambulance. A Memorial service for Nick will be held at the Paekakariki Bowling Club, 1/10 Wellington Road, Paekakariki, on Thursday
18 July 2019 at 2.30pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019