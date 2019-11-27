MORRISON,
Nicholas Christian:
On November 25, 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 58 years. Father of Natalie, Graham, Andre and Carsin. Son of Colleen & Graham. Brother of Linda, Penny, Patrick (dec), Marguerite, Rebecca, Thérèse (dec), Simon, Sara and Kate. Uncle and Great Uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Will be sadly missed.
A service for Nicholas will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Cnr Pine Ave and Main Street, Upper Hutt on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 11:00am followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019