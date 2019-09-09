JURISS, Nicholas (Nick):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital with his family by his side, on 7 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Celia for 61 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alex & Kathy and Diona & Greg. Cherished Papou of Paris, Madison, Oliver, Amy and Francesca. Loved brother-in-law of Connie and Helen (Sydney), Jim and Dino (deceased), and uncle of Anita and Steve, Leo and Sandra. Much loved and respected godfather of Constantinos and koumbaro of Aliki. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or the Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Nick's funeral service will be held in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral 'O Evangelismos tis Theotokou' (Annunciation of the Virgin Mary), 3 Hania Street, Mt Victoria, on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2019