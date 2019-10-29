FOSTER,
Nicholas George (Nick):
On 23rd October 2019, unexpectedly, aged 49 years. Loved Dad of Dylan. Much loved son of the late Peter and Gina and stepson to Jill. Best brother and brother-in-law to Tony and Jillayne, Christopher and Elisa, Phillip and Sonia, and the late Stefan. Much loved uncle to Kate, Pyper, Alyssa, Allyscia, and Joshua.
"Ride like the wind Nick"
A service celebrating Nick's life will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 31st October 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Foster family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2019