ANDROUTSOS, Nicholas:
Passed away on Sunday 20th October 2019. Spetsiotis kai patriotis. Loved husband and soulmate of Helen; adored father of Costa and Tula & loved father-in-law of Nina. Papou of Nikolas, Danny and Tereza. Great-Papou of Zoya. Messages to 'the Androutsos family' may be placed in Nicholas' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In lieu of flowers donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral would be appreciated. A service for Nicholas will be held at Greek Orthodox Cathedral, "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), 3 Hania Street, Mt Victoria, on Wednesday 23rd October, at 11.00am, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery. The family will accept condolences at the Funeral Service and reception.
Eonia tou H Mnimi
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2019