TOOTH, Ngingo (Nina):
On 2 September 2019 at Elderslea Lodge, Upper Hutt. Loved wife of the late Bill, loved Mum, Nan and Great-Nan of Tere, William, Mario (dec), Derek, Tony, Michelle, Delton, Kerrie, Tracey, Richard, Julie (dec), Dora, and their families. A service for Nina will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 28 Turon Crescent, Totara Park, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, 5 September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019