McPHERSON,
Ngia Emily (née Penny):
After a life full of family, smiles, gardens & adventures, Ngia died peacefully at Summerset-in-the-Vines on 20th June 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian. Fabulous mother of Jane, Hamish, Fiona & Andrew. Loved grandmother of Hamish, Sarah, Emily, James, Olivia, & Louis. Treasured mother-in-law of Simon, Megan, Nicola & Frank. A private ceremony to celebrate Ngia's life has been held. Thank you to the team at Summerset-in-the-Vines, and Lorraine, for their care & support. Messages for the McPherson family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019