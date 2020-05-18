TAINGAHUE,
Ngawini (Wini):
Passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 15, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Darby. Loved and treasured Mum of Marlene and Phill. Adored Nanny Moko of Destiney, Justyce, Trinity, and Rihari, and her great-grandaughter Fayth.
"Loved by all her extended family and friends"
Messages to Wini's family may be posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service is being held. Your welcome to join us on live streaming TODAY 18 May at 11.00am www.oneroomstreaming.com. Event ID RosewoodFH, Event Password UMKVAW
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2020