NICHOLLS, Ngati Wehi Wehi

Joseph (Joe):

Reg No Q39712, WO II Passed away peacefully at Horowhenua Health Centre, Levin, on Monday 23 September 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Te Rerehua Parai (Lil) Nicholls, and much loved father of the late Joseph Matai Nicholls, Linton Hekeao Nicholls and Israel Nicholls. Cherished Koro to all his moko's and grand moko's, dearly loved by whanau and friends. Joe will lie at 25 Iti Street, Otaki, until the morning of Wednesday 25 September 2019, when he will depart for Takapuwahia Marae, Ngatitoa Street, Porirua. Joe's final tribute service will be held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at Takapuwahia on Ngatitoa Street, on Thursday 26 September 2019, at 11.00am. Joe will be laid to rest at Takapuwahia Urupa (top).

A soldier, sailor and airman in war



A gentleman in peace



May God keep him in his care.







