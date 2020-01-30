IRANGI AUPUNI,
Ngapatu (nee Ngatoko):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 27 January 2020. Much loved by her husband 'Papa Moko' Aupuni Irangi (deceased). Loved mother of Rereta & Darcy, Kakenga, Maui, Matapakia, Upokoina & Tapita, Teremoana (deceased), Teokotai (deceased), Tereapii & Keu, Ngatokorua & Wayne, Tautu & Mike, Moeroa, Julian & Teei and Tuakere. Loved by her twenty two grandchildren and thirty nine great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Wellington Hospital and Ultimate Care Poneke House for their care.
'Mum you will be missed by your family and friends'.
Messages to the family may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A family service will be held this evening, Thursday 30th January, at Ekka Betela Tapu, 11 McKillop St, Porirua, commencing at 6pm. Thereafter, Ngapatu will be repatriated to Rarotonga for her funeral and burial.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 30, 2020