WAI, Ngan Kiu (Gill):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Friday 29th May 2020. Dearly loved wife of Don Mun Wai. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald & Kuljira, Debbie & Tony, Darren & Maureen, Dennis & Catherine, Donna & Kevin, Diana & Murray, Darryl & Louise, Denise & Adam. She was an adored Por Por and Ma to 16 grandchildren. A private family service has been held according to Gill's wishes. Please send messages of condolences c/- Wai Family, PO Box 5129, Terrace End, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2020