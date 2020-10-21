ZERFACE,
Ngaire Kate (nee Everton):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 18 October 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rick & Ann, Jenneen & Grant, Suzanne & Vinnie, and Glen. Adored Nanny to Jake and Nan Nan to 5. Loved sister, aunty and friend to many. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020