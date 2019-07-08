Ngaire STEWART

  • "Aunty Narn all our children loved you so much, the joy they..."
    - Sharayne Davis
  • "Fly high beautiful lady. Was always a pleasure to work..."
    - Kelly Nind
STEWART, Ngaire Madeline:
Of Levin, formerly of Marlborough. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 6 July 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved wife of the late Robert; treasured Mum of Keiran, Ness, Bruce, Tracey, Bri and Stu; and loved Grandma and Taua. Loved sister of Flo, Ray, Lyn and family. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St East, Levin, on Wednesday 10 July 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.
"Loved and treasured by all who knew her."

Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2019
