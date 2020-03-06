Ngaire SMITH

Death Notice

SMITH, Ngaire Neilson:
Peacefully on March 4, 2020. Loved only daughter of the late Mabel and George Smith. Loved and cherished partner of the late Colin Carroll. Loved step-mum of Sandra and Bean, Karen and Grant, and Jodie and Ashley. Much loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friend and cousin to Elaine and Jill.
Terrorizing the tennis crowd up above once more.
Grateful thanks for the love and care shown to Ngaire by the Kowhainui community, caregivers, neighbours and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and canbe left in the Chapel Foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ngaire's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Monday, March, 9, 2020, at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2020
