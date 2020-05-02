SHARPE, Ngaire Evelyn
(née Wilson):
In Christchurch on April 29th, 2020. Aged 100. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard, much loved mother of Denise Donaldson, Richard Sharpe and Elizabeth Wright, and adored by her 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren in Christchurch, Wellington, New Plymouth, San Francisco and the UK. Ngaire slipped away peacefully with Elizabeth at her side. The family has farewelled Ngaire together via video link locally and internationally before private cremation. A gathering to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held when circumstances permit.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020