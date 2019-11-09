OLSEN, Ngaire Edith
(née Armstrong):
10.07.1926 - 26.10.2019
Passed away peacefully, in the presence of family, at the Golden Bay Community Rest Home in Takaka, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of Terry (deceased). Cherished mother of Catherine (Tukurua) and Mark (Jakarta). Loved mum-in-law to Mike (Tukurua) and Sarah (Sanur, Bali). Loved sister of Verna (Lower Hutt) and May (deceased). Very much loved by all and will be forever missed. As a family we wish to extend our sincere thanks for the outstanding care Ngaire received during her stay at Golden Bay Community Rest Home and the dedication and compassion during the difficult final days. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in Richmond, at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, on Thursday, November 28th, at 2.00pm. All are welcome. Messages may be sent to 19 Aston Place, Richmond 7020, or [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019