Formerly of Otaki. On August 25, 2020, peacefully at Waikanae Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother-in-law of Susan & Trevor Lane, John & Karen, Gail & Warren Harris, Gavin & Brony, Barry & Christine. Loved Nana of 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Loved sister of the late Doreen Hana. Special thanks to the staff of Waikanae Lodge for their care of Ngaire. At Ngaire's request, a private family service and burial has been held. Messages to the McMurchie family may be sent c/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2020
