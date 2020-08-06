Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ngaire LEAHY. View Sign Death Notice



At peace, after a long illness at Bob Scott Retirement Home on 4 August 2020; in her 93rd year. Daughter of the late George and Glad Pearce, wife of Des Leahy (dec); mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Chris, Shaun and Stephanie, Rochelle and Dean, grandmother of Teresa, John, Paul, Emma, Connor and Rebecca; great-grandmother of Valerie, Vivienne, Jonty and Maddy; sister of Bill (dec), and sister-in-law to Moyra. Loved Aunty to Rebecca, Luke and Emily. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society and/or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. Special thanks to the nursing staff of Bob Scott Retirement Home for their loving care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Ss. Peter & Paul, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 7 August 2020, at 12.00pm, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery.







LEAHY, Ngaire Teresa:At peace, after a long illness at Bob Scott Retirement Home on 4 August 2020; in her 93rd year. Daughter of the late George and Glad Pearce, wife of Des Leahy (dec); mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Chris, Shaun and Stephanie, Rochelle and Dean, grandmother of Teresa, John, Paul, Emma, Connor and Rebecca; great-grandmother of Valerie, Vivienne, Jonty and Maddy; sister of Bill (dec), and sister-in-law to Moyra. Loved Aunty to Rebecca, Luke and Emily. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society and/or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. Special thanks to the nursing staff of Bob Scott Retirement Home for their loving care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Ss. Peter & Paul, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 7 August 2020, at 12.00pm, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery. Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers