LEAHY, Ngaire Teresa:
At peace, after a long illness at Bob Scott Retirement Home on 4 August 2020; in her 93rd year. Daughter of the late George and Glad Pearce, wife of Des Leahy (dec); mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Chris, Shaun and Stephanie, Rochelle and Dean, grandmother of Teresa, John, Paul, Emma, Connor and Rebecca; great-grandmother of Valerie, Vivienne, Jonty and Maddy; sister of Bill (dec), and sister-in-law to Moyra. Loved Aunty to Rebecca, Luke and Emily. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society and/or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. Special thanks to the nursing staff of Bob Scott Retirement Home for their loving care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Ss. Peter & Paul, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 7 August 2020, at 12.00pm, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020