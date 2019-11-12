LAWRY,
Ngaire June (nee Hancock):
Of Palmerston North, passed away suddenly on Sunday 10 November 2019, aged 80 years. Cherished wife of the late Doug. Treasured Mum of Glenda and Phil Harvey, Marlene and Chris Ryan, Kev and Mandy, Brent and Penny, Mark and Kate, and the late Warren. Dearly loved Nan of her 15 grandchildren, and adored Nanny of her 11 great-grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts."
Messages to the Lawry family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, would be much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 15 November 2019, at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 12, 2019