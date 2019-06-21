LATHAM, Ngaire (Bobbie)
Jean (nee Pretious):
Our dear, brave, amazing, much-loved wife, Mother, Grandma, sister, cousin, aunty and friend, Bobbie passed away on Saturday June 15, after a long and difficult fight with metastatic cancer. She died peacefully at home, with family by her side – just drifted away. Beloved wife, and soulmate for 50 years, of Ron and much-loved mother of Chris and Deena and Grandma of Aliyah. Aged 72 years. Our thanks to her Doctors, Oncologists, nurses, paramedics, family, friends and our Magenta Shores community for their help, care and support as she fought the battle against that insidious and unfair disease. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at the Pullman Magenta Shores Resort, NSW Central Coast, Australia on Sunday June 30th at 12:30. Messages and RSVP to [email protected]
A beautiful and gracious Lady, now at peace.
Published in Dominion Post on June 21, 2019