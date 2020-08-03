Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ngaire KILPATRICK. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Holland) QSO, NZCM:

Peacefully at Ngaio Marsh, Christchurch, on Friday, July 31, 2020, aged 90, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late Jack Kilpatrick, loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Roger and Nola Kilpatrick, Debbie Costello and partner Chris Hemi, David Costello, Jill and John McNaughton, loved grandmother of Hamish, Kate, Amy, Megan, Jordan, Charlie, Tim, and Evie, great-grandmother of Bailey, Sophia, Cooper, Norah, and Eve. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Beverley and Quentin Kemp, Suzette and Stephen Battrick, and Bob and the late Maureen Smyth. Cherished aunt of her 9 nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Kilpatrick, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 6, at 10.00am.







