JAMES, Ngaire Brenda
(nee Elliston):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 8 March 2020, after a short illness. In her 81st year. Wife of the late Dick, mother and mother-in-law of Susan, Murray & Rae, and Debbie & Andrew, and grandmother of Danielle, Samantha, Cody and Lola. A private cremation will take place, followed by a celebration of Ngaire's life at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club on Wednesday 11 March 2020 from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. A special thanks to the palliative care nurses at Wellington Hospital.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 10, 2020