Ngaire JAMES

Guest Book
  • "Susan & family, really sorry to hear of your precious mum's..."
    - Maree Drumm
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club
Death Notice

JAMES, Ngaire Brenda
(nee Elliston):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 8 March 2020, after a short illness. In her 81st year. Wife of the late Dick, mother and mother-in-law of Susan, Murray & Rae, and Debbie & Andrew, and grandmother of Danielle, Samantha, Cody and Lola. A private cremation will take place, followed by a celebration of Ngaire's life at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club on Wednesday 11 March 2020 from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. A special thanks to the palliative care nurses at Wellington Hospital.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.