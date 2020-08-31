GREENE, Ngaire Joyce:
Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Retirement Village, Paraparaumu, on Friday 28 August 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff at Sevenoaks for their wonderful care of Ngaire. A service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held at the Plimmerton Boating Club, 66 Moana Road, Plimmerton (tomorrow) Tuesday 1 September, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please RSVP your attendance at the service to [email protected] or alternatively to request to be sent the livestream link. Messages may be sent to "The Greene Family" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2020