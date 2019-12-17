GIBBONS, Ngaire Joyce:
Serv. No. 816192 CPL WAAC NZA. Of Rongotea, passed away peacefully at her home on the farm on Monday 16 December 2019, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late James Herbert. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Mary Evans, Margaret and the late Graeme Powell, and Susanne Bargh. Cherished Nan of Chris and Cherie Evans, Matt (deceased) and Jaime Evans, Harley and Victoria Powell, Brad and Kelly Powell, Demelza Bargh and Neville Hughes, Sian and Andrew Jackson. Great-Nan of Emily and Jayden, Max and Bella; Storm, Kip and Gryffin, Jessica, Holly and Hannah; Mason, Summer, Logan and Austin. Messages to M. Powell, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A celebration of Nan's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 20 December 2019, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019