FREWEN, Ngaire Winifred

(nee O'Reilly, of Methven):

Ngaire died peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch, on August 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Mike Frewen, and adored mother, and mother-in-law of Kate, Andrea and Jod (Chambers), Steph and Michael Grey. Proud and amazing Nonny of Craig, Sophia, Elliott and Juliet, and great-grandmother of Dawson. Dearly loved daughter of the late Gertie and Mick O'Reilly, cherished sister and sister-in-law of the late Michael, and Veronica O'Reilly; Mary and the late Doug Hood; Peter and Karen O'Reilly; Maurice and Beverley O'Reilly; Danny and Helen O'Reilly. Loved sister-in-law of Francis and the late Joy Frewen; Neville and Pat Frewen; the late Vonnie, and Nol Ferris; the late Marie, and Pat O'Neill; Donella and the late Peter King; the late Les, and Mark Scotson; Cushla and Alistair Wills; and Joce Frewen. Dearly remembered and loved by her extended family. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Nazareth House for their kind and compassionate care. Messages may be addressed to the Frewen family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/nwwinifred1508 A Requiem Mass for Ngaire will be Celebrated at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham St, Sydenham, Christchurch, on Wednesday, August 21, at 11.30am, followed by burial at the Methven Cemetery, Methven Chertsey Road, Methven.





