On October 11, 2019 at Kenepuru Hospital, Porirua, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Errol. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Heather, Stephanie Bruce and John Cameron. Loved Nanma of Maddison and Lachlan Bruce, and Jonty and Spencer Cameron. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 4 Kenepuru Hospital for their loving care shown to Ngaire and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140.

"Now at peace with her beloved Errol, together again".

A funeral service for Ngaire will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to PO Box 38 269, Wellington Mail Centre, Lower Hutt 5045.







