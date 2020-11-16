Ngaia AMOS

Death Notice

AMOS,
Ngaia Ruth (nee Bryant):
of Levin, formerly Mangatoki. Peacefully with family in Levin on Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Mum to Lee and John Engert, Megan and Shane McKenzie, Erin and Evan Spence. Nana to Alex and Izzy McKenzie. Sister of Jan Reid (Levin), Ray Bryant (Taranaki). A service for Ngaia will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Wednesday 18th November at 2pm, followed by a private interment. Messages please to Amos Family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2020
