WILKINS, Neville Edwin:



29.5.1950 – 22.4.2019



It was Easter last year.

I said I wouldn't go,

You said no, I want you to go.



And so I did,

But then before I got back home.



So had you.



Wherever you are now, I hope you're laughing, as you fly high and fast, kicking every goal, slotting every trick shot, got a bet on every winner, smashing the morning crossword, answering every Chase question, being dealt the best hand at cards with a gin beside you. Out of pain, and that Harry is back lying on your chest again.



Miss and love you longtime



Possum xx



