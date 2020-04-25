WILKINS, Neville Edwin:
29.5.1950 – 22.4.2019
It was Easter last year.
I said I wouldn't go,
You said no, I want you to go.
And so I did,
But then before I got back home.
So had you.
Wherever you are now, I hope you're laughing, as you fly high and fast, kicking every goal, slotting every trick shot, got a bet on every winner, smashing the morning crossword, answering every Chase question, being dealt the best hand at cards with a gin beside you. Out of pain, and that Harry is back lying on your chest again.
Miss and love you longtime
Possum xx
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020