MARRIOTT, Neville Victor:
On Saturday 14 December 2019, peacefully after a short illness but a long innings, just short of 90 years. Loved dad of Shelley Skinner, Kelvyn, David, Craig (dec), Ian Marriott, and Andrea Moore. An adored granddad (Gumpy) and great-granddad to many. A celebration of Neville's life will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane on Wednesday 18th December, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Marriott family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 16, 2019