HUNTER,
Neville Robert Howard:
On August 4, 2020 Neville went to be with his Saviour, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, father of daughters, Toni and Jane, Poppa of grandaughters, Amy and Bethany, Togga of grandson, Nick, and brother of Colin. He will be missed. A celebration service will be held at Hope Hornby, 27 Amyes Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, August 11, at 1.00pm, with donations collected for Heart Foundation in lieu of flowers please. Messages for the family can be sent c/- Hope Church.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020