GOEDHART, Neville Scott:
On 11 June, 2020, at Paraparaumu, aged 56 (after a long illness). Beloved son of Wendy and Folkert. Dearly loved brother of Karen and Lorien, and his brother-in-law Ricardo. Beloved uncle to Sophie and Zion. Sadly missed by his cousins, Lorraine, Lewis, Stephen, Bronwyn, David, Richard, John, Catherine, Vicky, Roger, Jamie, Juliette, Rochelle, Sarah, Daniel, and Liddy. A private celebration will be held in Paraparaumu. Messages to Ninness Funeral Home, PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2020