Formerly of Martinborough, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at Stokeswood Resthome, aged 80 years. Dearly loved father of Tania and Ron, Keri and Vicky, Ivan and Tania, and extended whanau. Koro to Jordan and Rebecca, Caleb and Te Paea, Keanu, Tama, Zac and Makya and Great-Grandad to Nica. A service will be held at the Stokes Valley RSA, 21 Hawthorn Crescent, Stokes Valley, on Monday 15th July at 11.00am, followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery. The whanau would like to sincerely thank the team at Stokeswood for their respectful care and support they gave our Dad. He was a true gentleman and will be greatly missed.

